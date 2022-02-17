Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

AKAM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.