Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $51.21

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 17,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

