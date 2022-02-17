Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $148.01 on Thursday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.01.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock valued at $307,745,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 591.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.09.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.