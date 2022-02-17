DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $162.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DASH. Mizuho reduced their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.61.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.