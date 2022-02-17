Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.14 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 5.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $20,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after buying an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. 44,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,728. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

