Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 109.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

XSMO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,583. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

