Titus Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Titus Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $16,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,542. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $105.25.

