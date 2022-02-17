Vestcor Inc Sells 981 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

TROW opened at $144.81 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.54. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

