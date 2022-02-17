Vestcor Inc Invests $8.72 Million in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,612 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. Vestcor Inc owned 0.08% of Five9 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after buying an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 31.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,322,000 after buying an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,867,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $134,661,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FIVN opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.03 and a beta of 0.46. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $211.68.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
