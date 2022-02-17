Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENSG opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

