Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 893 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,598,000 after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,713,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,897,000 after purchasing an additional 802,756 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

