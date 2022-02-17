eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $32,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $57.65 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

