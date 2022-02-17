Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after acquiring an additional 995,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $134.50 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.