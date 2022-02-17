Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $237.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

