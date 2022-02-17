Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 603,095 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,544,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 603,095 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.09% of Leidos worth $821,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2,353.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

LDOS stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

