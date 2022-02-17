Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 170,000 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOW opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 million, a PE ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.68. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

