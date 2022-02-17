Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Down to $28.99

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $27.90. Liberty Global shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 10,277 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.
The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $142,357,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,545,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $37,925,458,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,491,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
