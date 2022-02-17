Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Gap Down to $28.99

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.99, but opened at $27.90. Liberty Global shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 10,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $203,615,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $142,357,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,545,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at $37,925,458,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $39,491,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

