Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Down to $22.95

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $21.66. Ozon shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 5,236 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ozon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

