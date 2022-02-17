AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.71, but opened at $56.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AppLovin shares last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 80,490 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on APP. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock valued at $702,905,050. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AppLovin by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AppLovin by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AppLovin by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 831,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after buying an additional 464,660 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

