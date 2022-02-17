Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.41. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,804. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $223.81 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.52.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.