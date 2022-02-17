Toroso Investments LLC Sells 137,192 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,192 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 323,695 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4,387.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 263,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 257,845 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,314,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,988,000 after buying an additional 73,307 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,354.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,452,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,149. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.