Toroso Investments LLC Has $31.95 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for about 1.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.04. 14,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

