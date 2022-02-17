Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.66. 112,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,128. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $366.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

