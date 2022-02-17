Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 127,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.