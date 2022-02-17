Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,150 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 778% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after buying an additional 322,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

