Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Down to $469.74

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $469.74, but opened at $438.16. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.
The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.05.
In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
