Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Down to $469.74

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $469.74, but opened at $438.16. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.05.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

