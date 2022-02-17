Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SESN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.70. 14,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,292. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

