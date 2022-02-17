Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,121 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,269% compared to the average daily volume of 49 call options.

BRT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,504. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

BRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other BRT Apartments news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

