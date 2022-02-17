Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 1,092.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of HEICO worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $143.97 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

