Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $232,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

ASML opened at $663.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $724.41 and a 200 day moving average of $779.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

