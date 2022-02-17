Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS)
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.