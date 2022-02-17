Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

