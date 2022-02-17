Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,055,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after buying an additional 96,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $233.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.22.

