SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2,550.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,730 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.14. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

