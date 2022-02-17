Benchmark Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $15.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 128.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 20,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Angi by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Angi by 783.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 641,026 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 139.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 467,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

