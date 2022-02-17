Brokerages Set Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Target Price at $32.75

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

