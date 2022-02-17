Strike Price Tops $34.71 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $108.05 million and $4.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.71 or 0.00082524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.54 or 0.07116898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,978.29 or 0.99799920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,898 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

