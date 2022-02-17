Analysts Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) PT at $61.80

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

BBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after acquiring an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

