Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.