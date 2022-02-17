Triumph Capital Management Invests $1.53 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.95. 3,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

