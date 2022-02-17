Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.73 on Thursday, reaching $294.77. 664,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,965,055. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.03 and its 200-day moving average is $311.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

