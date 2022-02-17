Triumph Capital Management Invests $959,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,452. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

