Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.3% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 127,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.