Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,346 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,047.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 204,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 187,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 768,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,129,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 372,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.59. 45,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,133. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.