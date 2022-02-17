Triumph Capital Management Makes New $611,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $53.97.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.