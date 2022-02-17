Triumph Capital Management Makes New $611,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,351. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $53.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.