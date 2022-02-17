Argon Hits One Day Volume of $81,135.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $674,545.18 and $81,135.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.54 or 0.07116898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,978.29 or 0.99799920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00050177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002999 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,754,815 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

