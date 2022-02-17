SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $8.98 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $1,011.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,075.39 or 1.00030772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.43 or 0.00262529 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00152421 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.16 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001327 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.