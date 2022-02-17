Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 176% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Manna has traded down 45.4% against the dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $750,205.51 and $22.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.16 or 0.99766328 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,274,739 coins and its circulating supply is 661,296,563 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars.

