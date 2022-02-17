Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $972,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 123.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,063,000 after buying an additional 11,428,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,922,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

