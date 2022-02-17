Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $123,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth $783,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.
Lakeshore Acquisition I Profile
Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.
