Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,193,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 941,382 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.81% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,824,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $550.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $611.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

